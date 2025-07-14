How Northampton used to be: The faces, fashion, dances and events of the Swinging Sixties

We’ve taken a look in our archives for pictures from the Swinging Sixties and come up with some cracking photographs.
All the pictures are from our glass plate collection and some of the captions are a little vague. If they bring back memories for you, please email [email protected]
Wedding Vespa escort, All Saints Church, Northampton, October 21, 1961 Photo: Chron
St Mary's cakes and fashion show, December 11, 1961, Grange Road, Eastfield, Northampton. demolished 2010. Photo: Chronicle & Echo
Co-op fashion show at Northampton Town Hall, March 18, 1967 Photo: Chron
Twisting at Northampton Technical College clubroom September 21, 1962 Photo: Chronicle & Echo
