Co-op fashion show at Northampton Town Hall, March 18, 1967placeholder image
Co-op fashion show at Northampton Town Hall, March 18, 1967

How Northampton used to be: The faces, fashion, dances and events of the Swinging Sixties

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:34 BST
It was a decade like no other and the photographers at the Chronicle & Echo were there to capture just some of the moments.

We’ve taken a look in our archives for pictures from the Swinging Sixties and come up with some cracking photographs.

All the pictures are from our glass plate collection and some of the captions are a little vague. If they bring back memories for you, please email [email protected]

Wedding Vespa escort, All Saints Church, Northampton, October 21, 1961

1. Looking Back Sixties Special

Wedding Vespa escort, All Saints Church, Northampton, October 21, 1961 Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
St Mary's cakes and fashion show, December 11, 1961, Grange Road, Eastfield, Northampton. demolished 2010.

2. Looking Back Sixties Special

St Mary's cakes and fashion show, December 11, 1961, Grange Road, Eastfield, Northampton. demolished 2010. Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
Co-op fashion show at Northampton Town Hall, March 18, 1967

3. Looking Back Sixties Special

Co-op fashion show at Northampton Town Hall, March 18, 1967 Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Twisting at Northampton Technical College clubroom September 21, 1962

4. Looking Back Sixties Special

Twisting at Northampton Technical College clubroom September 21, 1962 Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice