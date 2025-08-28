How Northampton used to be: 68 pictures of Abington Street shops in years gone by

By David Summers
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
Abington Street is the heart of Northampton town centre and has been for decades.

But it is ever changing, as these pictures from the Northampton Chronicle & Echo’s archives show.

Some of these shops are long since gone, others remain but look somewhat different. Either way, this gallery of pictures will bring back memories of shopping in the town centre in years gone by.

1969 - Christmas lights in Abington Street

1. Looking Back Abington Street Special

1969 - Christmas lights in Abington Street Photo: Archive

Abington Street Doffman corner. Northampton Borough Council issued picture of Abington Street in the olden days.

2. Looking Back Abington Street Special

Abington Street Doffman corner. Northampton Borough Council issued picture of Abington Street in the olden days. Photo: Submitted

Abington Street in 1914 - Archive photograph in a document put together by Northampton Borough Council reveals how the town centre has developed over the past 100 years.

3. Looking Back Abington Street Special

Abington Street in 1914 - Archive photograph in a document put together by Northampton Borough Council reveals how the town centre has developed over the past 100 years. Photo: Submitted

2008 - Abington Street

4. Looking Back Abington Street Special

2008 - Abington Street Photo: Kelly Cooper

