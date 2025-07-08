Traffic at Mulliners's Corner, bottom of Bridge Street, Northampton, July 27, 1970placeholder image
Traffic at Mulliners's Corner, bottom of Bridge Street, Northampton, July 27, 1970

How Northampton used to be: 39 pictures of the town centre in years gone by

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:14 BST
Northampton town centre is forever changing.

And these photographs from the Chronicle & Echo’s archive give a fascinating insight into how it used to be. Images taken by our photographers in the 1960s and 1970s, with a few from the 1950s, show how Abington Street, Welly Road, Bridge Street and others used to look...and of course, Market Square.

If they bring back memories for you, or if you have any of your pictures you’d like to share, please email me at [email protected]

Gold Street-Drapery junction, Northampton town centre, October 10, 1968

1. Looking Back Town Centre Special

Gold Street-Drapery junction, Northampton town centre, October 10, 1968 Photo: x

Photo Sales
Royal visit 1965 in Abington Street, Northampton

2. Looking Back Town Centre Special

Royal visit 1965 in Abington Street, Northampton Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Roadworks in Abington Square, Northampton, August 5, 1968

3. Looking Back Town Centre Special

Roadworks in Abington Square, Northampton, August 5, 1968 Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
March 12, 1966 - Mr Wright (Cons) canvassing on Northampton Market Square.

4. Looking Back Town Centre Special

March 12, 1966 - Mr Wright (Cons) canvassing on Northampton Market Square. Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice