How Northampton used to be: 39 pictures of the town centre in years gone by

And these photographs from the Chronicle & Echo’s archive give a fascinating insight into how it used to be. Images taken by our photographers in the 1960s and 1970s, with a few from the 1950s, show how Abington Street, Welly Road, Bridge Street and others used to look...and of course, Market Square.
If they bring back memories for you, or if you have any of your pictures you’d like to share, please email me at [email protected]
1 / 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.