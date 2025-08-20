GCSE retro: 76 pictures of Northampton students getting their results in years gone by

By David Summers
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:55 BST
Tomorrow, Thursday August 21, thousands of students across Northampton will get their GCSE results.

So the Chronicle & Echo decided to delve into our archive and find some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years, all the way back to 2006.

You might be in the photograph, or there might be old friends and faces you recognise – either way, they are great images… and if nothing else, it’s fascinating to see the fashions of years gone by.

GCSE Results 2006 Northampton School For Girls.

1. Looking Back GCSE Special

GCSE Results 2006 Northampton School For Girls. Photo: james corbett

2006 - GCSE students at Northampton High School celebrating their exam results.

2. Looking Back GCSE Special

2006 - GCSE students at Northampton High School celebrating their exam results. Photo: Submitted

2007 - Northampton School For Boys

3. Looking Back GCSE Special

2007 - Northampton School For Boys Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

2007 - Northampton School For Boys

4. Looking Back GCSE Special

2007 - Northampton School For Boys Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

