Did you know these 16 stars are all from Northampton?

Plenty of stars from the world of showbiz can lay claim to Northampton as their home town.

Chatty man Alan Carr may the best-known of the bunch and will be back in his home town at the Derngate theatre in his one-man show next year. But more actors than you may think first trod the boards in the Boot & Shoe town — or at least spent some of their formative years here.

They include an Australian and one who became a TV star on the other side of the Atlantic when telly was still black and white. There's a soap star, music legends and one who is probably best recognised only after several hours in make-up.

With a little help from information on Wikipedia, we've picked our dazzling dozen who left more than a sprinkle of stardust over Northampton on their way to greater things

1. Nanette Newman - The actress and author was born in Northampton in May, 1934, and came from a showbusiness family. She appeared in films such as The Stepford Wives (1975), International Velvet (1978) and The Ragin Moon (1971).

2. Tim Minchen. Comediian, actor, writer, musician and songwriter. Yes he's an Aussie and the son of Aussie parents but he was actually born here in 1975 — every barber in town is glad he didn't stay too long.

3. Matt Smith — Actor, best known as Doctor Who and Prince Philip in Netflix series The Crown, but Smith wanted to be a footballer back when he was a student at Northampton School for Boys. He played for Cobblers' youth teams before a serious back injury force a change of career.

4. Mishal Husain - The newsreader and journalist for BBC Television and BBC Radio was born in Northampton in February 1973 and has appeared on BBC News at Ten, BBC Weekend News and BBC Breakfast, among other news shows.