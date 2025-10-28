Class of the past: 32 photos show life at Northampton schools nearly two decades ago

By David Summers
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:40 GMT
Our collection of photographs of life in Northampton’s schools from years ago have proved incredibly popular.

This latest collection features pictures from the school term of 2006/2007.

If you went to school in Northampton around that time – or you had friends or family that did – you may well recognise some of the students and teachers from your past.

The majority of the pictures are from primary schools...with the odd older school thrown in for good measure...

Some of the photographs from the Chronicle & Echo archives Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Sally Gedney, head, Judith Thompson, deputy head and children from the School Council at Parklands Primary School celebrating their good Ofsted report. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Alliyah Valentine, key stage three co-ordinator for science, doing an experiment watched by Tasleem Rehmatullah, 12, from Weston Favell School. Photo: Sharon Lucey

Lynne McMillan, music co-ordinator and Dee Newman, deputy head at Roade Primary School, with pupils in costume for their Ocean Commotion end of year production. Photo: Sharon Lucey

