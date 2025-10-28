Class of the past: 32 photos show life at Northampton schools nearly two decades ago

This latest collection features pictures from the school term of 2006/2007.
If you went to school in Northampton around that time – or you had friends or family that did – you may well recognise some of the students and teachers from your past.
The majority of the pictures are from primary schools...with the odd older school thrown in for good measure...
1. Looking Back Schools Retro Special
Some of the photographs from the Chronicle & Echo archives Photo: Chronicle & Echo
Sally Gedney, head, Judith Thompson, deputy head and children from the School Council at Parklands Primary School celebrating their good Ofsted report. Photo: Sharon Lucey
Alliyah Valentine, key stage three co-ordinator for science, doing an experiment watched by Tasleem Rehmatullah, 12, from Weston Favell School. Photo: Sharon Lucey
Lynne McMillan, music co-ordinator and Dee Newman, deputy head at Roade Primary School, with pupils in costume for their Ocean Commotion end of year production. Photo: Sharon Lucey