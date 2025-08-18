66 pictures looking back on Northampton's Cycle4Cynthia in years gone by...is there someone you know?

The event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and these photographs show how it brings friends, family and colleagues together.

You may find your own picture in our gallery, or recognise someone that took part – either way these are just some of the many people who have made a difference through their support of this fantastic event.

This year’s Cycle4Cynthia takes place in September.

On 21st September, cyclists will wind their way through the Northamptonshire countryside, beginning and ending at Althorp Estate, to raise much-needed cash for the hospice.

With route options ranging from five to 70 miles, the event welcomes riders of all ages and abilities.

Beyond the ride itself, Cycle4Cynthia also offers a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere at the finish line, with activities and entertainment for everyone.

Since its launch 22 years ago, the charity bike ride has raised more than £800,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice care.

