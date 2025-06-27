60 pictures of award-winning teachers, pupils and caretakers you may remember from Northampton in years gone by

We’ve gone through the archives of the Chronicle & Echo to find pictures of inspiring people from schools in years gone by.

From high-achieving students to inspirational teachers, this collection of pictures from, in some cases, nearly 20 years ago, are sure to bring back some memories for readers.

Many of the pictures come from The Chron’s Term-time supplement, which ran every week featuring schools across the town.

If they inspire any memories, please email the editor, [email protected].

2010: Northampton School for Boys, Sarah Bradley Brophy has been nominated for an Inspirational Teaching Award

2010: Northampton School for Boys, Sarah Bradley Brophy has been nominated for an Inspirational Teaching Award Photo: Louise Smith

2006: St. Lois Primary School - Head Teacher Rob Hazelgrove with head boy and girl Phillip Lambert and Sophie Bird with international school award

2006: St. Lois Primary School - Head Teacher Rob Hazelgrove with head boy and girl Phillip Lambert and Sophie Bird with international school award Photo: James Corbett

2007: Milton Malsor Parochial Primary School awarded an FA charter standard for delivery of football during term-time and out of school. Pictured: Ryan Sherreard, 10, Paige Sherreard,11, Lee Brown, football development officer for Northamptonshire FA, Aaran Weston, 10 and Louis Diamond, 9, with some of the new equipment

2007: Milton Malsor Parochial Primary School awarded an FA charter standard for delivery of football during term-time and out of school. Pictured: Ryan Sherreard, 10, Paige Sherreard,11, Lee Brown, football development officer for Northamptonshire FA, Aaran Weston, 10 and Louis Diamond, 9, with some of the new equipment Photo: Sharon Lucey

2006: Ecton Brook Primary School receive award for quality on their basic skills. Pictured with the pupils are Deputy Head Mr Smith and NCC Stephanie Beckett

2006: Ecton Brook Primary School receive award for quality on their basic skills. Pictured with the pupils are Deputy Head Mr Smith and NCC Stephanie Beckett Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

