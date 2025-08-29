40 pictures of dramatic fires in Northampton from years gone by

By David Summers
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:32 BST
Northampton, sadly, has been the scene of many dramatic fires in years gone by.

We’ve taken a look into the archives of the Chronicle & Echo to find pictures from some of the most memorable, the consequences of some of them are still being felt today.

There are a couple from glass negatives collection from the 1960s included in the gallery.

The Chronicle & Echo has reported on a number of major fires over the years

1. Looking Back Fire Special

The Chronicle & Echo has reported on a number of major fires over the years Photo: National World/Submitted

2012 - Fire crews battling to bring a blaze in office space above a popular town centre bar under control. More than 20 firefighters were called to the Fat Cat cafe bar in Bridge Street, Northampton shortly after 4.15pm following reports of a blaze in the roof space.

2. Looking Back Fire Special

2012 - Fire crews battling to bring a blaze in office space above a popular town centre bar under control. More than 20 firefighters were called to the Fat Cat cafe bar in Bridge Street, Northampton shortly after 4.15pm following reports of a blaze in the roof space.

2012 - Firefighters from around the county attend the blaze at The Fat Cat club in Bridge Street

3. Looking Back Fire Special

2012 - Firefighters from around the county attend the blaze at The Fat Cat club in Bridge Street

2012 - Firefighters from around the county attend the blaze at The Fat Cat club in Bridge Street

4. Looking Back Fire Special

2012 - Firefighters from around the county attend the blaze at The Fat Cat club in Bridge Street

