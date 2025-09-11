37 pictures of forgotten places, faces and shops in Northampton from years gone by

This week, we take a look at some of the old buildings and shops, long since forgotten in many cases, and focus on some of the people who lived and worked in the town.
1. Looking Back Places, Faces and Shops Special
June 29, 1962, F A Goode, TV and electrical shop, property affected by new road at Far Cotton, Northampton Photo: Chron
August 8 1959, Midsummer Meadow swimming pool in Northampton Photo: Chron
September 14, 1960, Giesen and Wolfe greetings card factory in Northampton Photo: Chron
July 9, 1964, Jefferys shop, Gold Street, Northampton Photo: Chron