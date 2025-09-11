June 5, 1962, closing room at Lotus Shoes in Northamptonplaceholder image
June 5, 1962, closing room at Lotus Shoes in Northampton

37 pictures of forgotten places, faces and shops in Northampton from years gone by

By David Summers
Published 11th Sep 2025, 14:09 BST
Our popular feature looking back at how Northampton used to be continues with more fantastic images from our archives.

This week, we take a look at some of the old buildings and shops, long since forgotten in many cases, and focus on some of the people who lived and worked in the town.

June 29, 1962, F A Goode, TV and electrical shop, property affected by new road at Far Cotton, Northampton

1. Looking Back Places, Faces and Shops Special

June 29, 1962, F A Goode, TV and electrical shop, property affected by new road at Far Cotton, Northampton Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
August 8 1959, Midsummer Meadow swimming pool in Northampton

2. Looking Back Places, Faces and Shops Special

August 8 1959, Midsummer Meadow swimming pool in Northampton Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
September 14, 1960, Giesen and Wolfe greetings card factory in Northampton

3. Looking Back Places, Faces and Shops Special

September 14, 1960, Giesen and Wolfe greetings card factory in Northampton Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
July 9, 1964, Jefferys shop, Gold Street, Northampton

4. Looking Back Places, Faces and Shops Special

July 9, 1964, Jefferys shop, Gold Street, Northampton Photo: Chron

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice