36 photos looking back at A-Level results days through the years in Northampton

Did you make it into the paper on your A-Level results day?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

As A-Level results day approaches, we have delved into the Chronicle & Echo archives to find old photos of students celebrating their success.

The jumping for joy pictures date back to 2014 and span to 2019. They also feature students from a variety of town schools including Northampton School for Boys (NSB), Weston Favell Academy, Abbeyfield School and more.

So as this year’s cohort prepares to find out how they did in their exams on A-Level results day this Thursday (August 17), why not reminisce with this dose of nostalgia?

Below are 36 photos looking back at A-Level results days through the years in Northampton.

Abbeyfield School in 2014.

1. A-Level results days through the years in Northampton

Abbeyfield School in 2014. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Northampton School for Girls in 2017.

2. A-Level results days through the years in Northampton

Northampton School for Girls in 2017. Photo: National World

Weston Favell Academy in 2016.

3. A-Level results days through the years in Northampton

Weston Favell Academy in 2016. Photo: National World

Weston Favell Academy in 2016.

4. A-Level results days through the years in Northampton

Weston Favell Academy in 2016. Photo: National World

