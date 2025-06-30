35 pictures of the highs, lows and spectacular from weekend football in Northampton in years gone by

We’ve had a look through the Chronicle & Echo’s archive for pictures from 15 years ago and more.
We hope these pictures bring some memories either for you personally, or of people you know or played against.
1. Looking Back Football Special
Images from the Northampton Chronicle & Echo archive Photo: Louise Smith
2. Looking Back Football Special
2010 - Northants Combination Premier Division Knockout Cup final, Weldon United v Great Houghton Queen Eleanor at Northampton Town FC Photo: Louise Smith
3. Looking Back Football Special
2010 - Northants Combination Premier Division Knockout Cup final, Weldon United v Great Houghton Queen Eleanor at Northampton Town FC Photo: Louise Smith
4. Looking Back Football Special
2010 - Thorplands United vs AFC Wombles - Lingswood Park, Lings, Northampton. Was called off by the ref due to the pitch Photo: Louise Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.