35 pictures of the highs, lows and spectacular from weekend football in Northampton in years gone by

Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:35 BST
Saturday and Sunday football has involved thousands of people in and around Northampton over the years.

We’ve had a look through the Chronicle & Echo’s archive for pictures from 15 years ago and more.

We hope these pictures bring some memories either for you personally, or of people you know or played against.

1. Looking Back Football Special

2010 - Northants Combination Premier Division Knockout Cup final, Weldon United v Great Houghton Queen Eleanor at Northampton Town FC

2. Looking Back Football Special

2010 - Northants Combination Premier Division Knockout Cup final, Weldon United v Great Houghton Queen Eleanor at Northampton Town FC

3. Looking Back Football Special

2010 - Thorplands United vs AFC Wombles - Lingswood Park, Lings, Northampton. Was called off by the ref due to the pitch

4. Looking Back Football Special

