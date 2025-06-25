35 pictures of Northampton streets of years gone by... with many long since demolished

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:41 BST
The Chronicle & Echo’s archive includes hundreds of images of Northampton in the past and we’ve put 35 together for this fascinating gallery.

Many of these pictures date back to the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s and will bring back memories for some of our readers but for many these pictures show images of Northampton that have long disappeared and changed beyond recognition.

They offer a unique insight into how Northampton used to look.

If you have any images you would like to share, email the editor, [email protected].

Allied Leather Distributors, Lady's Lane, Northampton (no date)

1. Looking Back

Allied Leather Distributors, Lady's Lane, Northampton (no date) Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
ABC Cinema, Northampton, taken around 1982/1983.

2. Looking Back

ABC Cinema, Northampton, taken around 1982/1983. Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
Drapery, Northampton and Jos Tebbutt's Printing Works building and entrance to the Fish Market, February 11, 1959

3. Looking Back

Drapery, Northampton and Jos Tebbutt's Printing Works building and entrance to the Fish Market, February 11, 1959 Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
Guildhall Road, Northampton, October 16, 1970

4. Looking Back

Guildhall Road, Northampton, October 16, 1970 Photo: Chronicle & Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice