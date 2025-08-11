31 pictures of headteachers, teaching staff and pupils who will bring back memories of school years in Northampton

This collection of 31 pictures features headteachers, teaching staff and pupils from schools across Northampton and the surrounding villages from the last 10 to 15 years.
There are some very familiar faces in this latest collection… and some maybe not so familiar to everyone. But they’ve all got something in common – they will have shaped the lives of thousands of children through their school years.
1. 2011
Bob Buntine at Delapre Primary School Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
2. 2012
Northampton, Lings Primary School: Head Teacher Leigh Wolsmarans Photo: Kit Mallin
3. 2006
After the success of former Northampton High School pupil, Caitlin McCaltchley, in the Commonwealth Games, the Chron visited her former teachers, picture here. Left to right, Ella Bevan, Di Claridge and head of PE Christine Allison. Photo: National World
4. 2007
Headteacher of Briar Hill Primary School, Thorn Hill, Northampton - Cath Keohame Photo: Louise O'callaghan