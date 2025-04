We’ve got some cracking pictures of Northampton’s shoe industry and a bus strike which hit the town in the 1930’s

Who can forget the iconic moment when George Best netted a double hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Northampton Town 8-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup?

There’s also a very touching moment when child evacuees are re-uinted with their parents during a special meeting at the start of WW2.

You can view more local content, here.

1 . J. Sears & Co The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931. Photo: Express Photo Sales

2 . Vintage car race Motor cars and spectators at Queen Eleanor's Cross, Northampton, on the 10th anniversary of the 1,000 miles trial on 22nd April 1910. Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales

3 . Families reunited Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939: Photo: J. A. Hampton Photo Sales