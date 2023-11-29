29 fascinating pictures which show what life used to be like around Northampton over the last 100 years

This retro gallery brings you some cracking images which show the changing face of life in our town over the last 100 years.

We’ve got some cracking pictures of Northampton’s shoe industry and a bus strike which hit the town in the 1930’s

Who can forget the iconic moment when George Best netted a double hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Northampton Town 8-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup?

There’s also a very touching moment when child evacuees are re-uinted with their parents during a special meeting at the start of WW2.

1 . J. Sears & Co The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931. Photo: Express Photo Sales

2 . Vintage car race Motor cars and spectators at Queen Eleanor's Cross, Northampton, on the 10th anniversary of the 1,000 miles trial on 22nd April 1910. Photo: Topical Press Agency Photo Sales

3 . Families reunited Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939: Photo: J. A. Hampton Photo Sales