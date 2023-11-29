News you can trust since 1931
29 fascinating pictures which show what life used to be like around Northampton over the last 100 years

This retro gallery brings you some cracking images which show the changing face of life in our town over the last 100 years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:11 GMT

We’ve got some cracking pictures of Northampton’s shoe industry and a bus strike which hit the town in the 1930’s

Who can forget the iconic moment when George Best netted a double hat-trick to help Manchester United beat Northampton Town 8-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup?

There’s also a very touching moment when child evacuees are re-uinted with their parents during a special meeting at the start of WW2.

You can view more retro galleries here.

The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931.

1. J. Sears & Co

The shoe department of the J. Sears & Co True-form Boot Company factory in Northampton, circa 1931. Photo: Express

Motor cars and spectators at Queen Eleanor's Cross, Northampton, on the 10th anniversary of the 1,000 miles trial on 22nd April 1910.

2. Vintage car race

Motor cars and spectators at Queen Eleanor's Cross, Northampton, on the 10th anniversary of the 1,000 miles trial on 22nd April 1910. Photo: Topical Press Agency

Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939:

3. Families reunited

Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton as part of a scheme to reunite families on 3rd December 1939: Photo: J. A. Hampton

Cricketer Gwladys Joan Davis, team captain and left-arm medium-fast bowler for the Northampton Ladies Cricket Club team, instructs players in the forward defensive stroke during batting practice in the nets on 6th May 1938 at Northampton cricket ground.

4. Northampton Ladies Cricket Club

Cricketer Gwladys Joan Davis, team captain and left-arm medium-fast bowler for the Northampton Ladies Cricket Club team, instructs players in the forward defensive stroke during batting practice in the nets on 6th May 1938 at Northampton cricket ground. Photo: Fox Photos

