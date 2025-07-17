27 incredible images of Northampton's history taken from national archives

Getty Images is one of the leading photographic agencies in the world – and they have an impressive archive of historic pictures, including many from Northampton.

We’ve delved into their archive to find 27 fascinating images of Northampton’s past that provide a snapshot of people who lived, worked and played in Northampton from a period of time up to more than 100 years ago.

A policeman directs the traffic from a platform. Photograph. Northampton, England. Around 1930. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images)

A policeman directs the traffic from a platform. Photograph. Northampton, England. Around 1930. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) Photo: Brandstaetter Images

Parents and relatives of evacuees waiting for the arrival of the London Midland and Scottish Railway's Evacuation Special at Northampton railway station, 3rd December 1939. Special cheap excursions have been arranged to enable parents to visit evacuated children in the reception areas. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Parents and relatives of evacuees waiting for the arrival of the London Midland and Scottish Railway's Evacuation Special at Northampton railway station, 3rd December 1939. Special cheap excursions have been arranged to enable parents to visit evacuated children in the reception areas. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: J. A. Hampton

3rd December 1939: Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

3rd December 1939: Happy evacuee children rush to greet their parents off the special London Midland and Scottish train in Northampton. (Photo by J. A. Hampton/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: J. A. Hampton

Cricketer Gwladys Joan Davis (1911 - 2004) from Wales, team captain and left-arm medium-fast bowler for the Northampton Ladies Cricket Club team, instructs players in the forward defensive stroke during batting practice in the nets on 6th May 1938 at Northampton cricket ground in Northampton, England. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Cricketer Gwladys Joan Davis (1911 - 2004) from Wales, team captain and left-arm medium-fast bowler for the Northampton Ladies Cricket Club team, instructs players in the forward defensive stroke during batting practice in the nets on 6th May 1938 at Northampton cricket ground in Northampton, England. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos

