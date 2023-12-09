News you can trust since 1931
27 great photos from school prom nights around Northamptonshire down the years

If school days are the best days of your life, then the best time at school is often prom night.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Dec 2023, 13:08 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT

It is a night that will always live long in the memory, with the guys looking stylish in their suits and the girls beautiful in their dresses.

Here we take a look back at prom nights from schools around the area. Why not have a look and see if you can spot a young you or someone you know?

You can get plenty more retro content from across Northamptonshire, here.

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013.

1. Northampton Academy

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013. Photo: Kit Mallin

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013.

2. Northampton Academy

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013. Photo: Kit Mallin

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013.

3. Northampton Academy

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013. Photo: Kit Mallin

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013.

4. Northampton Academy

Northampton Academy pupils at prom in 2013. Photo: Kit Mallin

