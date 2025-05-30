21 headteachers you might remember from Northampton's past

We’ve had a look through our archives from 15 to 20 years ago to find pictures of 21 headteachers from schools across Northampton.

You might not only recognise some of the headteachers but you might also spot some of your old schoolmates, or even yourself, in some of the pictures.

1 . Headteachers from Northampton's past Northampton School for Girls. New head Julia Harley with students. Pictured: Chloe Finnerty, Sayeeda Begum, Tia Benstead, head Julia Harley, Judith Kodi, Amy Pattison and Eunice Cheung. Pictured in 2009 Photo: Sharon Lucey Photo Sales

2 . Headteachers from Northampton's past New Head Teacher Pauline Turner and Deputy Head Lisa McGerrity with pupils at St Mary's Primary School, Northampton, pictured in 2007. Photo: Pauline Turner Photo Sales

3 . Headteachers from Northampton's past Year six pupils from Northampton High School junior school site next to the swimming pool, with Sally Norris, year six class teacher and Wendy Nugent, head of the junior school. Pictured in 2007. Photo: Sharon Lucey Photo Sales

4 . Headteachers from Northampton's past The official re-opening of Standens Barn Primary School after refurbishment. Pictured in 2007: Northampton Mayor Lee Mason and head Robyn Wisbey cutting a ribbon. Photo: Sharon Lucey Photo Sales