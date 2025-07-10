109 pictures of Race for Life in Northampton from years gone by

You may have taken part in the event or known someone who has and will find some familiar faces in our gallery of more than 100 pictures.
2015 - Start of the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2011 - Over a thousand women take part in the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park in Northampton. Photo: Georgi Mabee
2014 - 5k Race for Life at Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
