109 pictures of Race for Life in Northampton from years gone by

David Summers
By David Summers

Editorial Director

Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST
Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research in the Race for Life events in Northampton over the years.

Ahead of this weekend’s event in Abington Park, we’ve taken a look in the Chronicle & Echo archive and found some fantastic images from between 10 and 15 years ago.

You may have taken part in the event or known someone who has and will find some familiar faces in our gallery of more than 100 pictures.

2015 - Start of the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park, Northampton.

1. Looking Back Race For Life Special

2015 - Start of the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2011 - Over a thousand women take part in the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park in Northampton.

2. Looking Back Race For Life Special

2011 - Over a thousand women take part in the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park in Northampton. Photo: Georgi Mabee

2014 - 5k Race for Life at Abington Park, Northampton.

3. Looking Back Race For Life Special

2014 - 5k Race for Life at Abington Park, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2011 - Over a thousand women take part in the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park in Northampton.

4. Looking Back Race For Life Special

2011 - Over a thousand women take part in the 10k Race for Life at Abington Park in Northampton. Photo: Georgi Mabee

