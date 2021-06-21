You're not really from Northampton if you haven't...

You're not really from Northampton if you haven't done these 19 things...

Love it or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in Northampton

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 21st June 2021, 5:44 pm

Northampton has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From taking a swim in the old 'Middy Meadow' open air pool to breathing in the distinctive smell of the old bus station, from tackling the Welly Road pub crawl to meeting iconic characters when we are 'deyn teyn', there is so much that sets us apart from other towns.

1. Shouted at someone for mispronouncing the River Nene

No, it's not 'Neen'!

2. Enjoyed a rowdy night in Bridge Street

Where some of the town's best night's out have been enjoyed

3. Been swimming in Midsummer Meadow open air pool

Midsummer Meadow outdoor swimming pool opened in 1908 but it was sadly demolished in 1983. Many residents share happy memories of the Northampton lido and would love to see one re-introduced to the town - what do you think?

4. Been a bit hesitant to hold this handrail...

We all remember the familiar aesthetic of Greyfriars Bus Station - dubbed the 'mouth of hell' - before it was demolished in 2015. If you grew up using this escalator, you can't look at this picture without hearing: "This is a safety announcement... please hold the handrail," but you never really wanted to.

