WATCH: One of the most inspirational short films you'll ever see about Northampton

Northampton Town Community Trust has produced one of the most inspirational short films about the town and the people who live and work in it.

The trust unveiled its new four-year strategy earlier this month, setting out its vision for community engagement through the power of football.

With it, the trust produced a short film combining the words of grime artist Sami Chokri with powerful film of the town, the club, football players of all ages and the fans, presented by Sami.

The film, which has been released by the club, speaks for itself and can be viewed above. The words, equally powerful, are published above.

Sami Chokri presenting the video released by Northampton Town Community Trust

This is Northampton, built with craft, courage, and care.

Where each street has a story and there's hope in the air.

Where the lift tower stands tall, overlooking with strength, with a warmth that runs through it like the River Nene.

Where the people are proud and those who once stitched lever are still using their skills to stitch lives together.

Where the future's our oyster are always on to better things. Daventry to Corby to Willen and Kettering.

Where the community and unity shine a light in the dark.

Where the torch shines with five towns and one heart.

Where there's no such thing as color because each is equal.

As we build stronger bridges between the pitch and the people.

Where our goals aren't just celebrated in the back of the net. And the work doesn't finish when the match comes to an end.

Whether it's classrooms or care homes, we fill it with love. ‘Cause lifting up each other is more important than lifting a cup.

There's a wonder, a love here, a deep understanding. Football's more than just a game. This football's our language that speaks to our heart. Planting seeds in the dirt that blossom to flowers for the people that hurt.

There's a place to find solace, a place to call home. On a mission to make sure no one feels alone.

Every day is just important as the day of the match.

In Northampton, we trust the soul behind the badge. Every voice, every story deserves to be heard.

Whether the young or the elderly, we are undeterred. To protect and empower, to include everyone.

That way, we win before the match has begun. By giving children confidence and adults a purpose, we stand stronger together, leaving out not one person.

For health and for hope, and for brighter tomorrows, we build safer community to lighten life sorrows. The future looks bright if we all play our part.

We lead with our heart. Everyone gets a chance. Happy, healthy, and thriving. Sharing a sense of peace. This is more than just football. This is family.

The Clarets, the cobblers. We are NTFC. At the heart of Northampton, we are proud to be.