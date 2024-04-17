With archaeological evidence dating back to Roman and Anglo Saxton times, it’s no surprise Northampton has its share of historic gems.
The Great Fire of 1675 destroyed much of the medieval town centre, but a number of its stone churches survived.
The fire led to the town centre being largely rebuilt in stone with widened streets. Daniel Defoe commented in 1724 that it was the ‘handsomest and best built town’ in England.
Here, we look at the 16 Grade I listed buildings in and around Northampton.
