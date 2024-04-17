With archaeological evidence dating back to Roman and Anglo Saxton times, it’s no surprise Northampton has its share of historic gems.

The Great Fire of 1675 destroyed much of the medieval town centre, but a number of its stone churches survived.

The fire led to the town centre being largely rebuilt in stone with widened streets. Daniel Defoe commented in 1724 that it was the ‘handsomest and best built town’ in England.

Here, we look at the 16 Grade I listed buildings in and around Northampton.

Grade I listed buildings in Northampton How many of these landmarks do you recognise?

St Andrew's Church, Great Billing St Andrew's Church in Great Billing dates to the 12th century, with some additions in the 13th and 14th centuries. It was partially rebuilt in 1759.

St Luke's Church, Duston Dating to the 12th century, St Luke's Church in Duston is packed with medieval features.

St Michael's Church, Upton A relic of a deserted medieval village, St Michael's Church is a fascinating place to visit.