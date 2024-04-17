The 16 Grade I listed buildings in Northampton! How many do YOU know?

How many of these Grade I listed landmarks in Northampton do you recognise?
By Stewart Carr
Published 17th Apr 2024, 14:26 BST

With archaeological evidence dating back to Roman and Anglo Saxton times, it’s no surprise Northampton has its share of historic gems.

The Great Fire of 1675 destroyed much of the medieval town centre, but a number of its stone churches survived.

The fire led to the town centre being largely rebuilt in stone with widened streets. Daniel Defoe commented in 1724 that it was the ‘handsomest and best built town’ in England.

Here, we look at the 16 Grade I listed buildings in and around Northampton.

1. Grade I listed buildings in Northampton

St Andrew's Church in Great Billing dates to the 12th century, with some additions in the 13th and 14th centuries. It was partially rebuilt in 1759.

2. St Andrew's Church, Great Billing

Dating to the 12th century, St Luke's Church in Duston is packed with medieval features.

3. St Luke's Church, Duston

A relic of a deserted medieval village, St Michael's Church is a fascinating place to visit.

4. St Michael's Church, Upton

