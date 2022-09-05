Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 classic, vintage and specialist cars can be seen at Delapré Abbey’s ‘Classics on the Lawn’ event this month in Northampton.

The historic abbey will be opening its doors to the public for free on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 to deliver a variety of tours on its 900 years of turbulent history - including paranormal activities.

This forms part of this year’s West Northamptonshire Heritage Open Days.

The annual Classics on the Lawn event at Delapré Abbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Clinton chief executive at Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “We’re looking forward to sharing the abbey’s history with people from all over Northamptonshire with our heritage open weekend.

“Each year, we’re able to do more for these days because of the public’s continuous support.

“This year, we’re bringing back our popular Classics on the Lawn, we’re opening the Abbey for free, and offering various tours covering centuries of history.”

Throughout the weekend, visitors can learn all about the Walled Garden, the women who shaped Delapré Abbey and paranormal activities at the abbey with an ‘Unusual Happenings Tour.’

Sunday, September 11 will see special behind-the-scenes tours happening, which will take visitors to parts of the abbey that the public do not usually see.

Delapré Abbey is also bringing back its popular annual event, ‘Classics on the Lawn’ for the fourth year running from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, September 11. This event will see the abbey’s rounds filled with over 100 classic and specialist vehicles with various refreshment stalls for everyone to enjoy.

Delapré Abbey first opened its doors to the public in 2018 to showcase its rich past to visitors of all ages. The urban country house has had many lives, starting out as a Cluniac nunnery, before becoming the home of the Northamptonshire Records Society and now as a place to enjoy bottomless brunches, afternoon teas and historical tours.

Admission to the abbey is free, however, tours cost £8 for adults and are free to under 18s and annual pass holders.

Parking for Classics on the Lawn is £2 - this is to help with maintenance of the grounds.