A gardener rediscovered a rare snowdrop blooming in a wild garden near Northampton after they were lost for 50 years.

The snowdrop, with its distinctive green petals and taller stem, was first identified by galanthophile Oliver Wyatt in Courteenhall Estate back in the 1960.

It was long-forgotten, and never seen again, even by the staff at the 1,000-acre estate which gave its name to the Courteenhall snowdrop.

Groundsman Darron Wilks found the rare snowdrop growing in Courteenhall. Photo: SWNS

But when a local posed a question on social media about the flower, head groundsman of 39 years, Darron Wilks, investigated.

He soured the grounds found a bunch of about 40, blooming in the estate's Laundry Cottage garden earlier this week.

The gardener has dug some up to propagate and, of course, marked their location so they won't be lost to history again.

Mr Wilks, who lives at Courteenhall Estate, said: “I leaned over a box hedge and saw them, by chance, over somebody’s windowsill and there they were.

"It was absolutely amazing to see them.

“I dug some of them up to propagate them on have relocated a few and marked them, so I know exactly where they are.

“Hopefully, they will multiply in the future and not be forgotten about again.

“They are taller than the average snowdrop, with quite a lot of green on the inside of the petals - it's absolutely stunning."

The Courteenhall variety was identified in the grounds more than half a century ago.

A Facebook follower reacted to a picture posted showing the carpet of snowdrops in the grounds, inquiring as to whether there were "any of the famous Courteenhalls".

Estate manager Johnny Wake was "embarrassed by my ignorance" so asked his 90-year-old grandmother, who remembered the flower well.

She was a friend of Oliver Wyatt’s, and recalled his visit.

He said: “Oliver Wyatt visited the estate many years ago to have lunch at Courtenhall.

“As he came through the entrance of the hall, he noticed this clump of snowdrops and bent down and said ‘I have never seen this variety before’.

“He dug them up and propagated and decided it was unique and named it the Courtenhall snowdrop.

“That information had been forgotten over the years.

“After discovering that we have our very own variety of snowdrop, I instantly wanted to try and find out more about its history and whereabouts."