Old factory commemorated by Roade Local History Society

At it's peak, Pianoforte Supplies Ltd in Roade, employed almost 2,000 people. Now it's all gone. Not a trace remains.

That is until Roade Local History Society came along. We liberated some of its machinery and stored most of it in member's garages.

One item stood out from the rest. Outside the old Blacksmith's shop stood a section/rail bender. Two of our members dug it out and stored it until an appropriate time came along.

That time came when Persimmon Homes had the factory demolished and built about 400 houses on it's site. With their agreement RLHS installed the section/rail bender on a small plot of ground surrounded by a fence.

The Section Bender in place

On the 11th May, around 40 ex-workers of Pianoforte Supplies Ltd came along to see Anthony Muskin unveil the item after a speech from our Chairman, Chris Hillyard.

The weather was kind to us, and we all went on our way reminiscing about old times.

If you worked at Pianoforte Supplies Ltd in the past, please contact us via our website.

