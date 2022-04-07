Northamptonshire's historic and cultural sites are invited to take part in Heritage Open Days ​

Among the sites that have taken part in Heritage Open Days in the past is Northampton's Guildhall.

Historic and cultural sites across West Northamptonshire are invited to take part in this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Venues such as stately homes, buildings of historic interest, museums, places of worship and archaeological sites can now register to participate in England’s largest annual festival of history and culture between Friday, September 9 and Sunday, September 18.

Deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council and cabinet member for housing, culture and leisure, councillor Adam Brown, said: “West Northamptonshire has a wealth of historic and cultural sites and Heritage Open Days are a brilliant opportunity to showcase them to visitors from all over the country.

“The event has taken place in Northampton for more than 25 years, so it is already extremely popular and we are now looking to make it even bigger and better, by inviting venues from across West Northamptonshire to take part.”

The festival offers the public free entry to places which might normally be closed, or have an entrance fee, and many venues taking part will be connected by Northampton Transport Heritage buses, offering a free hop-on hop-off service.

Sites that have taken part in the past are Northampton's Guildhall and Holy Sepulchre Church, Blisworth's Canal Museum and Daventry Museum.

West Northamptonshire Council is producing a Heritage Open Days brochure, which will list all participating attractions and events, to promote the festival and boost visitor numbers.

Cabinet member for economic development and town centre regeneration and growth, councillor Lizzy Bowen, added: “With increased numbers of people expected in town centres during the week-long festival, businesses in the Brackley, Daventry, Towcester and Northampton areas also have a great opportunity to promote themselves and show visitors what they have to offer.”

Brochure registration is open until May 6 and can be completed by emailing [email protected]

For more information, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/heritageopendays.

Sites will still be able to register on the national Heritage Open Days website after this date but they will not be featured in the event brochure, due to production timescales.