Northampton group Wants You to help give Northampton town centre's historic buildings a voice

A Northampton group is searching for new members to help protect the town's conservation and heritage in planning applications.

A planning group is searching for new members who want to be the voice of Northampton's conservation areas.

In the face of several major planning developments in line for the borough, one group wants to make sure Northampton's history is respected.

The Northampton Town Centre Conservation Area Advisory Committee (TCCACC) is looking for new members to make its voice on the dozens of planning applications it responds to each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're desperate to find new and diverse members," said one member Sue Thornton.

"We're not a bunch of dinosaurs - we realise the town is changing like all other towns, We want to make sure developments respect the town and its history.

"The town has changed tremendously in during Covid-19 with certain buildings being made vacant and other plans being submitted, and we feel interesting and historically important sites and details need to be protected and have a voice."

The TCCACC is recognized by the local authority's planning board and frequently comment on planning applications for Northampton's All Saints, Holy Sepulcher, St Giles, Derngate, BIlling Road and Boot & Shoe Quarter areas.

Recent issues raised include an objection to a proposal to 14 flats out of the historic Conduit House on St Giles Street.

It has helped to scrutinize plans with a mind to promote the town's heritage and has a member on the Local List Panel for Northampton, a register of buildings of architectural or historic interest that are not listed buildings.

The group says only qualification to join them is "an investment and interest in the history and heritage of Northampton".