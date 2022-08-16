Northampton art historian only UK consultant to be hired for Rembrandt project in the Netherlands

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An art historian, originally from Northampton, has been appointed the only UK consultant to an important project in The Netherlands, which aims to digitise the works of the 17th Century Dutch artist, Rembrandt.

Richard Morris, who now lives in Suffolk and is a leading art historian in 20th Century British and European paintings, says he is “honoured” to be connected with the project as it builds on the work of renowned Dutch art historian and Rembrandt expert, Ernst van de Wetering.

Richard said: “I’ve long admired the work of Ernst and the extraordinary educational work he did and authenticating 300 or so of Rembrandt’s works.

Richard Morris is the only UK consultant to be hired to consult on the MetaRembrandt Museum project in the Netherlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rembrandt was a painter’s painter. His art is so absorbing, tragic and inward. In his self-portraits he looks and feels troubled; he’s noble and flawed.”

The project in The Netherlands - MetaRembrandt Museum - will be the only place in the world where all of Rembrandt’s paintings will be displayed in one location including ‘The Nightwatch’.

When the Germans invaded Holland in 1940, The Nightwatch was transferred to a secret shelter and moved again during the 1940s. By some miracle, it remained intact - although some pieces were missing.

Van de Wettering oversaw a project that digitised the painting and brought it back to its complete state.

Mr Morris said the digitisation of The Nightwatch has made a “remarkable difference”, revealing many hidden details and giving it a new richness and depth of colour.

To fund the building of the digital museum, The Rembrandt Heritage Foundation will sell 8,000 unique Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of The Night Watch.