New sign for Old as existing carving has been brought to life with colour

The Village sign in Old has been refurbished with the existing carving brought to life with colour.

By Edward GreenContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

The settlement that became known as Old was already well established nearly 1,000 years ago. old is mentioned in the doomsday book as belonging to the Manor of Faxton in the Mawsley Hundred (a division of the shire). The present spelling is very recent: it is referred to as Walda in the Doomsday Book and in 1316 as Wolde, coming from the Saxon for woodland or high heathland. It was variously Olde or Wold until the 1930's when its present spelling was accepted.

Old Village sign refurbished
