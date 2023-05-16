News you can trust since 1931
Medieval pilgrim walks to help repair the church roof at Denton in Northamptonshire

The chancel roof of St Margaret of Antioch at Denton, Northants is leaking and risks dmageing the paintings by Henry Bird, who is famous for painting the fire curtain at the Royal Theatre, Norhampton.

By Michael BrownContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read

At the end of May, Michael Brown is making a sponsored medieval pilgrimage in Cornwall to raise money to repair the rooof of his local church. The church is well known for the paintings of Sir Henry Bird dating from 1976. The paintings depict biblical scenes and local history. Many ofthe figures were based on the villagers themselves. Michael will begin the walk at St Ives, following the cosast path around Lands End to St Michael's Mount, once a place of plgrimage. Michael has been making medieval pilgrimages for over forty years and has walked the famous Camino de Santiago de Compostela twice. He will be walking in medieval costume and sleeping under the stars.

Donations can be made at the Just Giving page.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/simon-wilson-900

The medieval pilgrim resting after walking to Stevington Holy well.The medieval pilgrim resting after walking to Stevington Holy well.
The medieval pilgrim resting after walking to Stevington Holy well.
