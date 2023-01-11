Towcester and District Local History Society are giving you the chance to take part in a special project where you can learn how to research and dig into history.

The evening on January 11 will be attended by Gary Shaeffer, who will begin by taking a guided tour through American eyes, where he will be showing slides of castles, places, villages and churches from the area.

A special Towcester Workhouse project will be discussed on the evening, giving you the chance to get down to some researching yourself.

The Towcester and District Local History Society invite you to their evening

Towcester and District Local History Society will be providing their tips and skills on using record offices, newspaper archives, ancestry searches, how to decipher medieval writing, understanding old buildings and much more.

To kick start using these skills, the Towcester and District Local History Society are setting up the Towcester Workhouse project. You can work on your own with this, or join a small group if you prefer and research particular aspects of the history, but all will be working together to find out more about the stories behind it.

If you fancy learning more about this, making new friends or just learning a new skill or interest, you can pop along to the evening. It will be taking place Wednesday January 11 at the Sawpits Centre, 7.30pm. All welcome, non-member £3. Refreshments will be available.

You can find out more about the Towcester and District Local History Society on their website.

