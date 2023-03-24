Leading design studio, Buttress, appointed to Delapré Abbey’s 19th century stable block project

Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust has announced that design studio, Buttress, has been selected as the multi-disciplinary design team that will help bring the Abbey’s 19th century stables back to life.

With a track record of creating high quality architectural solutions that respond sensitively to their context, Buttress is well-placed to help transform the former block of stables in the grounds of the historic, grade II* listed Abbey into a hub for social enterprise and wellbeing, responding to the needs of the local community. The project, which has received development support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is due for completion in spring 2025 subject to securing delivery funding.

Lucy Ashcroft, Senior Architect at Buttress said: “This is an incredibly interesting project that allows us to work sensitively with the original 19th century buildings to give this area of the abbey estate a distinct future. We can fully utilise our expertise to restore and redevelop the buildings currently at risk, whilst providing facilities that benefit the people of Northampton. We’re delighted to be appointed.”

The Abbey's 19th Century Stables.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, added: “We’re excited to welcome Buttress to the project having demonstrated an impressive understanding of how heritage assets can be transformed into assets that support community need, and offer a renewed sense of pride. More impressive was their collaborative approach and willingness to share and support the development of staff, volunteers and community members through this project.

“With Buttress having become a certified B Corporation at the start of the year, it’s a joy to work with a team whose values are very much aligned to our own when it comes to supporting the environment and our communities.”

Buttress completes the project team which consists of project managers Currie & Brown, Tricolor who will provide Project Development Support, and the Abbey staff team.

£477,000 of development funding was awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2022 to help Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust progress their plans, and to further engage members of the community and partners. The Trust is working towards raising the further funding required to deliver the full restoration of the site.

This project aims to carry out essential restoration work on a number of buildings that are at risk, all of which sit within the grounds of the historic 12th century Abbey. Once complete, the project aims to improve the mental and physical health of local residents through green social prescribing, building on programmes to date such as Delapré Wellbeing and complementing the existing visitor attraction.

The project will also aim to create 42 jobs and support a thriving visitor economy. The development of the site will allow investment through a social return in creative, physical and mindful wellbeing programmes, working with numerous partners and cementing Delapré Abbey as a key community asset in improving wellbeing.

Early work to develop the feasibility plans and options appraisals for the project has been funded by Architectural Heritage Fund through their Project Development Grant Cultural Recovery Programme.