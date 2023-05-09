News you can trust since 1931
The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

King Charles Coronation: Pictures show Northampton's residents marking the historic event with street parties

The Chronicle & Echo shares more pictures of you celebrating this historic event with your neighbours in the sunshine

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 9th May 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:15 BST

Throughout the early May bank holiday weekend (May 6-8), streets across Northampton have been coming together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, who was crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Whilst many residents came together to celebrate this historic event, some streets took this rare opportunity simply to get together with their neighbours and enjoy some barbecue food to music in the sunshine.

Myself and our Chron photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, have been visiting street parties throughout the weekend - thank you to everyone who fed us and posed for pictures!

Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles? Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Take a look at these photographs of street parties in Lime Avenue, Kingswell Road, Rookery Lane and Obelisk Rise in Northampton - we will be posting more photos in the coming days:

The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

1. Lime Avenue

The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

2. Lime Avenue

The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

3. Lime Avenue

The Lime Avenue street party to mark King Charles III's Coronation on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Rookery Lane, in Kingsthorpe, got together for a street party to mark the coronation of King Charles on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

4. Rookery Lane

Rookery Lane, in Kingsthorpe, got together for a street party to mark the coronation of King Charles on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

