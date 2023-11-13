Here are 41 pictures from Northampton's Remembrance Sunday parade 2023 as our military heroes are honoured

A large military parade marched through the streets of Northampton on route to All Saints Church

Remembrance Sunday was marked in Northampton with a military parade and service. Crowds were not put off by yesterday morning’s rain as they lined the streets to watch the 2023 town parade in tribute to our military heroes.

The parade, arranged by Northampton Town Council and the Royal British Legion, set of from Derngate at around 9.30am, before marching onto St Giles' Square, along Wood Hill and down Mercers Row, pausing for the Service of Remembrance at All Saints' Church..

Following the service, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at 10.45am in the Town and County War Memorial garden behind the church on Wood Hill, with the playing of the Last Post and a two-minute silence observed at 11am.

The memorial garden remained open for the public to lay wreaths and pay their respects.

At 11.45am the parade re-assembled and marched past the Guildhall to salute the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Mr James Saunders Watson Esq and the Mayor of Northampton, before continuing along St Giles' Street, onto Castilian Street and ending on Derngate.

The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Stephen Hibbert, said: "Remembrance Sunday is a nationwide opportunity to honour the service and sacrifice of all those who defend our freedoms and protect our way of life.”

The Service of Remembrance included hymns and prayers, along with a collection for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

The Reverend Oliver Coss, Rector of All Saints' Church, said: "Although many towns and cities will hold Remembrance Services, Northampton's is surely one of the most moving and most spectacular.

"At a time when international security and conflict is so concerningly present in the news, this event provides an important opportunity not only to honour those who have offered their lives in service, but to recall the preciousness of peace and renew our prayers for the welfare of the world."

Serving personnel, cadets and veterans formed the parade, headed up by the 5F Northampton Squadron Air Training Corps band, along with standard bearers and association representatives including the Royal British Legion. They were joined by the 103 FS Battalion REME 118 CS Company, HMS Laforey Sea Cadets, uniformed organisations and youth organisations, including the Scouts and local community groups.Phil York, Chairman of the Northampton Royal British Legion, said: "Over 500 participants are set to march in the parade, so it will be a very momentous occasion.Members of the public were encouraged to come along and support the RBL and ‘wear your poppy with pride’, on what will be ‘a very special day for us all’.

The service was live streamed via the All Saints' Church Facebook and YouTube channels, at Facebook.com/allsaintsnorthampton or YouTube.com/allsaintschurchnn1

1 . Remembrance Day 2023 Remembrance Day 2023, Northampton. (Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds) Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Remembrance Day 2023 Remembrance Day 2023, Northampton. (Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds) Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Remembrance Day 2023 Remembrance Day 2023, Northampton. (Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds) Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales