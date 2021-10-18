Full steam ahead! Crowds turn out for sight of locomotive as it passes through Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby

It may not have been tropical weather at the weekend, but it was nice enough for crowds of people to turn out to catch a glimpse of the Bahamas locomotive as it transported passengers from London to York on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to be pulled by the iconic Duchess of Sutherland, the train passed through Wellingborough before arriving in Kettering to pick up passengers.

After leaving soon after 9am it passed through Corby's station before climbing to the famous Harringworth Viaduct, the longest masonry viaduct in Britain, heading on its journey north.

Bahamas, named after the West Indian country, was built in 1934 but was withdrawn from the line in 1966.

It was saved from the scrapheap after a preservation society raised the money to buy it from British Rail.

After returning to the line and then being withdraw again it spent many years both in storage and on public display.

The locomotive returned to the mainline in 2019 after another overhaul project, which began in 2013.

1. Letting off some steam The Bahamas at Kettering station. Picture by Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales

2. The engine room The Bahamas at Kettering station. Picture by Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales

3. Drawing a crowd The Bahamas at Kettering station. Picture by Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales

4. Waiting for the main attraction The Bahamas at Kettering station. Picture by Glyn Dobbs Photo Sales