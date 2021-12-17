Flag raising ceremony at Northampton’s Guildhall to celebrate 50 years of Bangladeshi independence

Mayor Rufia Ashraf attended the event.

The Northampton Bangladeshi Association celebrated Victory Day of Bangladesh in Northampton this week.

There was a flag raising ceremony at the Northampton Guildhall for the first time in its history yesterday (December 16).

Northampton’s first ever Bangladeshi Mayor was present for the flag raising ceremony and members of the association also attended as the community celebrated 50 years of Bangladeshi independence.

The community gathered to celebrate 50 years of independence.

Hasna Hoque, Northampton Bangladeshi Association centre manager, said: “It is a memorable and victorious day for the Bengali nation because on this day the Bangladesh were able to defeat Pakistan and regain their motherland.

“This year the Northampton Bangladeshi Association was able to raise the Bangladeshi flag with the Bangladeshi Mayor Rufia Ashraf of Northampton.