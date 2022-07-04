Duke of Gloucester visits Moulton College and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

Northampton played host to a Royal visit as The Duke of Gloucester visited a museum and a college.

His Royal Highness - The Queen’s cousin - visited Moulton College and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Thursday (June 30).

At Moulton College, The Duke of Gloucester was introduced to Stonemasonry Lecturer Emma Dexter, who showed The Duke around the stonemasonry workshops and shared insight into some of the stone pieces carved by past and present students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke of Gloucester at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

The Duke was then taken on a tour of the college’s rural hub where he was shown the GPS tractor technology on the college’s farm.

The Duke of Gloucester concluded his tour by planting a tree to commemorate his visit and in recognition of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Corrie Harris principle of the college said: “We were delighted to welcome HRH The Duke of Gloucester to Moulton College. It was a great opportunity for us to showcase our campus, our facilities, and the hard work and dedication of our students and staff.”

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery also welcomed HRH The Duke of Gloucester to help mark the 750th anniversary of the Worshipful Company of Cordwainers.

His Royal Highness was greeted by HM Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson, and West Northamptonshire Council’s Cultural Services Manager, Nick Gordon, who manages the museum.

The Worshipful Company of Cordwainers was established in 1272 to regulate the footwear trade in London and has for many years had close links with Northamptonshire, due to its history of shoe manufacture.

James Saunders Watson said: “It was a pleasure to welcome HRH The Duke of Gloucester to our beautiful county today.

"Northamptonshire’s enduring quality footwear industry plays such an important role in our identity and economy, with continuing exports across the globe.

"Our link with the Cordwainers is vitally important, so we’re extremely privileged to have been able to mark such an important anniversary in this way."