Businessman gives services free for World War One soldier

Captain James Ryan, (who once played cricket for Northamptonshire County Cricket team), was killed in action at the Battle of Loos, on 25th September, 1915. He was buried in Cambrin Military Cemetery, in France.

Captain Ryan's father was a Doctor who practiced in Roade, and when he died, a large headstone was installed in the village cemetery, with a side-plaque commemorating his son.

Over the years, this headstone started to lean rather dangerously. Efforts were made to contact family members, but to no avail.

The leaning headstone

Les Finn came to the rescue, and using the skills he had learnt over many years, refurbished the headstone, and left it looking better than it had before. And all this for nothing!

Said Les, "If you can't do a favour for a man who gave his life for his country, then the world is in a bad way."