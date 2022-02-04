All aboard for new museum exhibition of Daventry stationmaster's old clock that survived house fire

It belonged to John Thomas Thomas, who was stationmaster at Daventry Railway Station during the 1940s.

The clock hung in his office in the Station House until he moved to Stone Railway Station in Staffordshire in 1952, where he eventually retired with distinction.

Before joining the Army, John was a Railway Clerk for the Midland Railway Company. He then served as Lance Corporal in the Royal Engineers during World War One.

John was a member of the council when he was stationmaster in Daventry. He died in Danetre Hospital in 1977 aged 86.

A distant relative of John’s, Ann Smith (née Arthurs), donated the clock to the museum. A relative who originally inherited the clock and lived in Long Buckby, had a fire in an adjoining property and the clock was damaged by firemen tackling the blaze. It has since been repaired by Daventry Museum’s Curator, Rod Viveash.

Visitors will now be able to see the clock, on display in the trader’s exhibition area, as well as a scale model of the Stationhouse and the Daventry Railway Station in the main museum room.

The museum is next open this Saturday from 10am - 4pm, then Monday and Tuesday from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

