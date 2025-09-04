Your questions answered on cancer at KGH and NGH Annual Meeting

And find out how KGH and NGH are doing.

Members of the public are invited to a free health talk on cancer and cancer treatments at the annual meeting of the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire.

The events are hosted by Dr Ajay Verma, the Director of Research & Innovation at University Hospitals Northamptonshire, and will take place at the joint annual meeting of Kettering and Northampton General Hospital (which together form the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire) on Thursday, September 18.

The event is being held from 5pm–7.30pm at the Cripps Postgraduate Centre, at Northampton General Hospital.

The event will include a Q&A where attendees can put their questions to Dr Verma and include a chance to hear directly from our leadership teams and learn about the progress we've made in healthcare across Northamptonshire.

UHN Group Chair Andrew Moore said: “We warmly invite everyone in our community to join us at this year’s joint annual meeting. It’s a chance to hear directly from our leadership teams about the progress we’ve made, the challenges we’ve faced, and the exciting plans we have for the future.

“This meeting is a key part of our commitment to openness and engagement. We’re proud of the strides we’ve taken to improve healthcare services across Northamptonshire, and we look forward to sharing those updates with you.

“This year, we’re especially pleased to feature a free public health talk on cancer and cancer treatments by Dr Ajay Verma. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn more about this important topic and ask questions in an open forum.

“Your voice matters, and this event is an important opportunity for us to listen, learn, and continue building a healthcare system that meets the needs of all our communities.”

Both hospitals are now working more closely together than ever before to develop facilities to best support our growing populations and, with the hospital group’s strengthened university and research status, we are looking to attract talents that will help us become national centres of excellence in key areas of care.

Mr Moore added: “None of our progress would be possible without the dedication and compassion of our incredible staff. Across both hospitals, we are committed to listening to our teams, championing equality and diversity, and celebrating the many achievements that make our workforce so exceptional.

“We’re working hard to ensure that University Hospitals of Northamptonshire is not only a great place to receive care, but also a great place to work.”

The meeting is open to all colleagues and members of the public, and no prior registration is required. This is a unique opportunity for staff and local residents to engage with hospital leaders, voice their concerns, and learn more about how Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals are working to meet the healthcare needs of the community.

At the meeting you will hear from UHN Chair Andrew Moore and CEO Laura Churchward along with other senior colleagues.

There will also be exhibitors from the End-of-Life Care team, Maggie’s Centre, Prehabilitation Team, Spiritual and Pastoral Care team, and more.

Everyone is welcome and no registration is required. To submit a question please email [email protected] or telephone Richard May, Group Company Secretary, on 07814-078217 by 12 noon on Friday 12 September 2025.