Your chance to help influence local healthcare across Northamptonshire

People are being encouraged to step forward and play a key role in healthcare across Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is inviting people 16 years old and over, and with a range of backgrounds and life experiences, to become a Governor, with a number of seats on the Trust’s Council of Governors available including:

• One public Northampton seat• Two public Kettering and Corby seats• Two public Wellingborough and East Northants seats• Six patient and carer seats

People are invited to join free sessions on how to become a Governor of their local healthcare trust

Candidates must either live in the geographical area or be a patient, or the carer of a patient using Trust services within the last 10 years.

Not only do Governors represent the interests of their communities and the public, as a whole, by using their networks and local ties, they can help the Trust learn, develop and grow.

To help people understand the role more, NHFT is hosting two informal ‘Becoming a Governor’ webinars on:

• Monday 20 February from 1pm to 2pm• Tuesday 7 March from 5.30pm to 6.30pm

To attend one of the ‘Becoming a Governor’ sessions, or to find out more about the role, visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/elections

Carol Phillips, Public Governor for Daventry and South Northants, said: “Being a Governor for NHFT is a fantastic opportunity to help improve local healthcare for the whole community. We are calling on people to join these online sessions which are very relaxed, and a great chance to find out what being a Governor for the Trust entails, with opportunities to ask questions. We know there are lots of people out there, from a diverse range of backgrounds, who could add a huge amount of value, to what the Trust does, by being a Governor.”

