Young fundraiser helps The Lewis Foundation after charity supports his mum

The Lewis Foundation is celebrating the inspirational efforts of 11-year-old Gino Montgomery from Northampton, who raised funds for the charity after seeing first-hand the impact of its work when his mum received one of its gift packs during her cancer treatment at Northampton General Hospital.

Motivated by how much the gift meant to his mum, Gino decided he wanted to help others going through similar experiences. By saving up his pocket money and doing extra chores, Gino raised an impressive £53, which is enough to fund 14 free gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospital.

Gino shared his story at The Lewis Foundation’s recent 9th birthday event, where he spoke about why he wanted to support the charity and how seeing the impact on his mum inspired him to take action. His determination and kindness left a lasting impression on the team and guests alike.

Gino said: “When I saw how much The Lewis Foundation gift meant to my mum and then learned that the gifts are all provided free by the charity, I wanted to do something to help make sure they could provide more gifts to people like my mum. I started doing some more chores at home to earn some extra pocket money and then I saved it up to give to The Lewis Foundation. I’m so happy that the money I raised will pay for 14 gift packs!”

Gino with Lorraine and Lee Lewis

Gino’s mum, Maria, added: “I’m so very proud of how Gino has done this all by himself. It was all his own idea when he saw what a difference the gifts from The Lewis Foundation made to me while I was undergoing treatment. Not only has Gino’s fundraising helped the charity to fund more gift packs, but hopefully he will inspire others to support this wonderful charity too.”

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “It was such a privilege to sit down and speak with Gino. His compassion and desire to help others at such a young age is truly inspirational. His fundraising has already made a real difference to people receiving treatment and we’re incredibly grateful that he’s chosen to support us. What a shining example of how young people are stepping up to support others. Thank you, Gino – you’re simply amazing!”

Gino’s journey with the charity is only just beginning. He plans to join The Lewis Foundation’s gift packing sessions over the summer holidays and is already thinking about new ways to raise more money and awareness for the cause.

For more information about the work of The Lewis Foundation visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk or email [email protected].