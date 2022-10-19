News you can trust since 1931
Five winning entries which wowed judges in a competition — paintings which are now brightening up the walls at NGH's new Critical Care Unit

Young artists wow Northampton General Hospital staff by brightening up new Critical Care Unit

Health-charity backed competition produces some stunning entries

By Kevin Nicholls
10 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 9:59am

Young artists wowed staff at Northampton General Hospital’s new Critical Care Unit by using their amazing work to splash some colour on its walls.

A staggering 144 pieces of artwork were submitted by pupils at Northampton School for Boys, Northampton School for Girls, Wootton Park School and Caroline Chisholm School as part of a competition supported by Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Staff Nurse Amanda Garner said: “We feel lucky that we can provide such amazing facilities when people are in need. These bare walls in the new unit needed a bit of brightening up to have a warmer, less clinical feel.

“We reached out to our local children but were were shocked to receive 144 entries — choosing only five winners was very difficult but we are so pleased with the work we have chosen.”

Amanda visited the schools with her colleagues and fellow SDC members Tina Taylor and Laura Moven to surprise the lucky winners and present them with their prizes.

You can make a donation to benefit the Critical Care Unit at Northampton General Hospital, or any ward or department across the three local NHS Trusts supported by Northamptonshire Health Charity. Click northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk for more information

1. Art competition at Northampton General Hospital

Building by artists Stanley Gemmel, from NSB

Photo: Northamptonshire Health Charity

2. Art competition at Northampton General Hospital

Artist Stanley with Amanda Garner and Laura Moven at the NGH Critical Care Unit

Photo: Northamptonshire Health Charity

3. Art competition at Northampton General Hospital

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, by Drishi from NSG

Photo: Northamptonshire Health Charity

4. Art competition at Northampton General Hospital

Artist Drishi with Mrs Hartley

Photo: Northamptonshire Health Charity

