Young artists wowed staff at Northampton General Hospital’s new Critical Care Unit by using their amazing work to splash some colour on its walls.

A staggering 144 pieces of artwork were submitted by pupils at Northampton School for Boys, Northampton School for Girls, Wootton Park School and Caroline Chisholm School as part of a competition supported by Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Staff Nurse Amanda Garner said: “We feel lucky that we can provide such amazing facilities when people are in need. These bare walls in the new unit needed a bit of brightening up to have a warmer, less clinical feel.

“We reached out to our local children but were were shocked to receive 144 entries — choosing only five winners was very difficult but we are so pleased with the work we have chosen.”

Amanda visited the schools with her colleagues and fellow SDC members Tina Taylor and Laura Moven to surprise the lucky winners and present them with their prizes.

Art competition at Northampton General Hospital Building by artists Stanley Gemmel, from NSB

Art competition at Northampton General Hospital Artist Stanley with Amanda Garner and Laura Moven at the NGH Critical Care Unit

Art competition at Northampton General Hospital Not All Heroes Wear Capes, by Drishi from NSG

Art competition at Northampton General Hospital Artist Drishi with Mrs Hartley