Young Northampton artists create permanent mural at Sixfields themed around mental health

A new, permanent mural has been added to Northampton Town’s Sixfields stadium as a reminder to fans to look after their mental health.

The mural was created by young people on the Public Health Northamptonshire ‘Talk out Loud’ mental health stigma programme.

Around 15 youngsters worked with a graffiti artist to create the design, entitled ‘it’s the inside that matters’, in the family area of the stadium.

On Wednesday last week (February 9), the team visited the stadium and unveiled the mural.

Programme manager, Tessa Parkinson, said “Our young people have designed the wall to remind people that sometimes how we look and how we present ourselves to the outside world is not really how we are feeling.

“Our mental health is just as important as our physical health so it’s important to stop and consider how ourselves and others are feeling.

“We would like to thank Northampton Town Football Club for their commitment to this permanent reminder about the importance of looking after our mental health.”

The mental health mural.

Northampton Town first team coach Marc Richards is pleased to see that progress has been made to help improve support for those who need it.

He said: “I wouldn’t have been comfortable over my 20-year career speaking out to my managers regarding mental health issues, however for the lads now it is a lot easier than it was 10/15 years ago, with the support networks around them.

“I am pleased and proud that as a club, we have been able to play such a big part in the Talk Out Loud programme.