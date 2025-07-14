‘You saved my life’: Substance misuse programme celebrates two decades of making a difference

A substance misuse programme is celebrating two decades of making a vital difference across Northamptonshire, having been praised for saving lives over the past 20 years.

Bridge Substance Misuse Programme marked the impressive milestone with an event at their Gold Street premises last Wednesday (July 9), which brought many people together.

The charity offers a non-judgemental space where support is offered to those who want to reduce or abstain from drug and alcohol use. It also tackles the stigma associated with substance misuse and the recovery process.

The service was first launched in 2005 and the current director, Stephen Carroll, took on his role in 2021 having been involved in the charity since 2012. He says Bridge has only got busier since the pandemic.

An important part of the service is the mentoring programme, in which they recruit, train and supervise volunteers who have experienced drug or alcohol problems – or have been in close contact with someone who has.

The team believes those with lived experience have a role to play in helping others, and that their understanding should not be wasted when it could be helpful in someone else’s recovery.

As well as activities for members to enjoy, they are offered support with education, employment, finances, health and housing – and people can either self-refer or be referred by someone else.

Stephen says the years have “flown by” and it was important to celebrate the 20 year milestone with partners in other services and members, who make the hard work worthwhile.

The team has been told they have saved people’s lives and without their support, many would not be here today. Having turned their lives around, members express gratitude by giving back and volunteering for the service.

When asked what people like most about the offering, Stephen said: “We’re fortunate with the people who work and volunteer here. They’re passionate and that comes through.

“Our staff aren’t judgemental and people feel welcome at Bridge. It’s a happy and positive place, and staff go the extra mile. The members make it a great place to work and we watch them help each other.”

The team is using the 20th anniversary as an opportunity to look back at what they have achieved, and Stephen is most proud of the “consistency” they have maintained.

“We haven’t changed our approach,” he said. “We are a service users’ service and we do what they want us to do. We hold members’ meetings, have suggestion boxes and it’s all about co-production.”

Bridge continues to receive feedback about the difference the charity made during the pandemic, as they ensured they were available to those who needed them. This remains the same to this day.

Though Bridge has an uncertain future ahead as new contracts are being issued by West Northamptonshire Council from next April, they will continue to help as many people as they can in the meantime.

For more information on the Bridge Substance Misuse Programme, visit their website here.