World Suicide Prevention Day: Where events, help and training is available in Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT) is partnering with the Samaritans, Northampton Filmhouse, the Grosvenor shopping centre and Northampton Town Football Club to raise awareness and tackle the stigma around the subject.

Thirteen people die every day from suicide in England, according to NHFT. Often someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts will not reach out for support, with men three times more likely to die from suicide than women.

Suicide Prevention training will be delivered to staff and players at Northampton Town Football club as well as staff across NHFT and both West and North Northamptonshire councils from Friday, September 2.

World Suicide Prevention Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director of mental health at NHFT Anne Rackham said: “Every death by suicide is a death too many. We can all take small steps to be more aware of the signs to look out for, and to support those around us.

“This world suicide prevention day, I encourage everyone to ask your friends how they are and give space for an answer. Check on friends and loved ones and if someone you know is struggling, let them know about our services and encourage them to seek help.”

NHFT and Samaritans will also be on hand at the Northampton Town Football Club before the game against Barrow on Saturday (September 3). They will be outside the stadium between 12.30pm and 3.30pm to offer advice.

There will additionally be a pop-up shop hosted by NHFT in the Grosvenor Centre on Saturday, September 10 followed by a showing of the film ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ at the Errol Flynn Filmhouse at 1.30pm.

After the film, there will be a Q&A session discussing suicide prevention and what more can be done to support communities. Booking is required in advance for the film and panel discussion with tickets priced at £2.50.

Ms Rackham continued: “At NHFT, we have a range of services to support individuals with varying levels of need, from crisis support through to low or moderate level mental health concerns.

“If you, or someone you know is experiencing mental health concerns, please reach out for support so that we can ensure our trained professionals provide you with the best possible care and support.”

The free online Zero Suicide Alliance Prevention training can be completed at any time and aims to provide a better understanding of the signs to look out for and the skills required to approach someone who is experiencing social isolation or suicidal thoughts. The training takes around 20 minutes.

NHFT and Mind provide 24-hour mental health support any time of the day or night. People can call 0800 448 0828 for support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in a crisis or in need of face-to-face mental health support, join NHFT at one of their drop-in cafes. Check opening times and find a café near you.

“Espresso yourself” cafes are also available for young people aged 11-18, across Northamptonshire.