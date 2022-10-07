CEO of Northamptonshire Mind Sarah Hillier.

A Northamptonshire mental health charity is hoping to spread the message that “mental wellbeing is a priority for all our communities” as it marks World Mental Health Day.

The annual day, which takes place on Monday October 10, aims to highlight the different ways people can help improve their mental health and well-being.

Northamptonshire Mind wants to continue fighting the mental health stigma and is asking everyone to “respect the different ways people talk about their experiences”.

Charity CEO Sarah Hillier said: “This World Mental Health Day we’re raising awareness of the importance of mental health across our communities.

“We want to make sure people know we are there for them and respect the different ways people talk about their experiences.”

Fundraising and communications lead Nick Tite added: “Here at Northamptonshire Mind, we strive to make mental health and well-being for all a priority and to tackle the mental health stigma.

“That is why the theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is so important. We have services to support and help you improve your mental well-being.”

Mind staff and volunteers will be in the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton on Monday (October 10) holding bitesize arts, crafts and poetry events. Everyone is welcome to say pop along and say ‘hello’.

