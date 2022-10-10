World Mental Health Day in Northampton: 'It’s all about not leaving anyone behind'

This World Mental Health Day (October 10), the chair of Action for Happiness Northamptonshire and a former GP of 30 years has shared his views on what we can do to tackle the mental health crisis.

Dr David Smart, whose aim is to promote positive mental wellbeing, believes Action for Happiness’ new motto is something everyone should live by.

He said: “The last two words of ‘Happier Kinder Together’ are the most important – it’s about not leaving anyone behind or feeling excluded.

Pictured is the Northamptonshire team, who were visited by Action for Happiness' co-founder Lord Layard and Alison McGovern MP, the shadow minister for employment, at Delapre Abbey.

“Educating people that mental health disorder is the most common cause of disability is also important, especially as it doesn’t get the funding it deserves.

“If we work together, as a collective, we can be more effective in finding solutions.”

Dr Smart says the new phrase is “informed by science and powered by people”, as Action for Happiness’ 10 keys to happier living are evidence based and we all know social networks really matter in life.

As we head towards the colder weather, when seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is rife, Dr Smart says they are trying to promote ‘walk and talks’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action for Happiness is aware gyms are expensive, and this idea is free and built around its pre-existing ‘happy cafes’.

Their network of mind cafes, where people come together and feel supported, currently consists of seven, but there are 11 more in development.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise again, they also hold online meet ups for those who may not feel comfortable going out and meeting others.

Dr Smart said: “You may feel tired at the beginning, but you feel energised at the end having shared your story and supported others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county’s Action for Happiness hub was recently visited by Alex Nunn, a core member of the central team.

As Northampton is the first big hub the organisation has seen, it acts as the exemplar site and Alex paid a visit to discuss how Action for Happiness in the town has developed over the past five years.

Alex was “impressed by the breadth of different partnerships, particularly among work with children and schools” – and co-authors of 50 Ways to Feel Happy and the school’s toolkit, Peter Harper and Val Payne, have to be thanked for that.

The Northampton team has recently seen big opportunities to promote the Action for Happiness app and 10 days of happiness, which are “going down well in the county”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personally, the 10 days of happiness have helped me to reflect on difficult things I have written down about my own mental wellbeing,” said Dr Smart.

“It acts as a reminder of what I set out to do – and we all know it is difficult to do what’s right for you. It’s a push in the right direction.”

From being a group of individuals who met in a cafe with the shared aim of tackling mental health struggles, to being five years into helping those in Northampton to support one another, Dr Smart says the team is very pleased with their progress.