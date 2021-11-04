Winners announced for Beat the Street Northampton game after over 20,000 residents compete

Over 20,000 people participated in Beat The Street Northampton

Northampton residents of all ages were invited to compete in a popular physical activity game, which saw participants clock up more than 113,000 miles between them.

A total of 20,699 people signed up to participate in Beat The Street Northampton, which started on Wednesday, September 22. Six weeks of walking, cycling and rolling transformed the town into a real-life game and a jaw-dropping total of 113,510 was clocked up in total.

Beat the Street is a free, interactive game that encourages players to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives by rewarding teams with points and prizes the further they walk, cycle or roll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Council and portfolio holder for housing, culture and leisure, councillor Adam Brown, said: “It has been an amazing Beat the Street for Northampton and we’d like to thank everyone who took part.

“We have seen such passion and commitment from players who have got in touch to tell us their stories about how they have loved the game and we will be sorry to see the Beat Boxes go.

"We’ve heard from people who have got fitter, spent more quality time together as a family, and really got to know the local area on foot in a way that you just don’t when you’re driving.

“The enthusiasm and participation in all weathers is something that everyone in the town should be very proud of. Congratulations to the winning teams, but anyone who has become more active should celebrate their success.

“Although the game has finished, we will continue to work with local groups, schools and residents to encourage people to maintain those lifestyle changes that they have made during the game.”

Participants were also able to exercise their way towards raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Organisers set weekly mileage targets for the Beat the Street game; each triggering a donation of £100.

The winners are as follows:

Schools total points:

◾ Sunnyside Primary Academy

◾ Delapre Primary School

◾ Whitehills Primary School

◾ The Abbey Primary School

◾ Econ Brook Primary School

◾ Lyncrest Primary School

Schools average points:

◾ Sunnyside Primary Academy

◾ Billing Brook Special School

◾ Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School

◾ Lyncrest Primary School

◾ Pineham Barns School

◾ The Abbey Primary School

Community and workplace teams – total points

◾ Step Forward with Lewis

◾ Cogenhoe Sea Scouts

◾ Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets Northampton Unit

◾ Northampton Road Runners

◾ West Northamptonshire Council

◾ Cubs 49

Community and workplace teams – average points

◾ Step Forward with Lewis

◾ Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets Northampton Unit

◾ Cogenhoe Sea Scouts

◾ Northampton Road Runners

◾ West Northamptonshire Council

◾ Cubs 49

Small teams – total points

Northampton Crayons

All winners will receive vouchers for books and sports equipment and a total of £500 was raised for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Beat the Street Northampton was brought a joint project by West Northamptonshire Council, Public Health Northamptonshire and Northamptonshire Sport with funding from the National Lottery via Sport England. It was delivered by Intelligent Health.

Beat the Street was devised by GP Dr William Bird to make exercise and physical activity fun by introducing a competitive game element. The game has been played in towns and cities from the north of Scotland, to Eastbourne on the south coast.